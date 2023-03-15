Breast cancer treatment and skin care – more than just cosmetics

Complete News World
Feeling comfortable in your own skin is important to self-confidence. But how do you do that when skin and nail changes can occur during breast cancer treatment. Because anti-tumor therapy attacks healthy cells in the body, patients may experience inflamed or itchy patches of skin, hair loss, or scarring.1 These changes can lead to a decrease in patients’ well-being or even fatigue. The right skin care can help your patients cope with side effects and give them more self-confidence on their way. Read here how you can put your patients at ease and improve their quality of life.
Apart from cancer treatment, the skin often becomes dry in winter due to the loss of moisture and lipids. Treatments can also have a drying effect and can damage the skin barrier. The result can be an infection or fungal disease. However, the skin barrier can be strengthened with gentle care products that contain lipids. If products containing ingredients such as palmitoylethanolamide, rhamnosoft, or urea are incorporated into a care routine, skin barrier renewal can be enhanced. Patients should avoid peels, perfumed skin care products, and cleansing creams that contain alcohol during their care. These products may be irritating to the skin barrier.2
Ask your patients to contact their dermatologists for individual skin care advice and corresponding care products.
Feel beautiful again with beauty tools: for example, with eyebrow painting – how do you do it right? The booklet “Skin Care and Cosmetics” contains valuable advice on cosmetics – here download and give it to your patients.

