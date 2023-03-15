Breast cancer treatment and skin care – more than just cosmetics

Feeling comfortable in your own skin is important to self-confidence. But how do you do that when skin and nail changes can occur during breast cancer treatment. Because anti-tumor therapy attacks healthy cells in the body, patients may experience inflamed or itchy patches of skin, hair loss, or scarring.1 These changes can lead to a decrease in patients’ well-being or even fatigue. The right skin care can help your patients cope with side effects and give them more self-confidence on their way. Read here how you can put your patients at ease and improve their quality of life.

A strong skin barrier – it’s the best and the last

Apart from cancer treatment, the skin often becomes dry in winter due to the loss of moisture and lipids. Treatments can also have a drying effect and can damage the skin barrier. The result can be an infection or fungal disease. However, the skin barrier can be strengthened with gentle care products that contain lipids. If products containing ingredients such as palmitoylethanolamide, rhamnosoft, or urea are incorporated into a care routine, skin barrier renewal can be enhanced. Patients should avoid peels, perfumed skin care products, and cleansing creams that contain alcohol during their care. These products may be irritating to the skin barrier.2

With these 3 proper skin care tips you will get your patients through the winter3

Even in winter: use sunscreen

Skin can become sensitive to light – sunscreen protects skin

Skin friendly shave

Cuts should be avoided – avoiding wet shaving protects

Cotton gloves for prolonged contact with water

Prolonged contact with water can dry out skin – protect waterproof gloves over cotton gloves

Ask your patients to contact their dermatologists for individual skin care advice and corresponding care products.

Feel beautiful again with beauty tools: for example, with eyebrow painting – how do you do it right? The booklet “Skin Care and Cosmetics” contains valuable advice on cosmetics – here download and give it to your patients.

