Easter Fire Physics Spectrum Science

Flames lick up, wood burns, sparks fly in wild swirls, faces glow in the warm glow. Looking at the Easter fire, people experience one of the elemental forces.

From a scientific point of view, fire is a natural phenomenon that combines many basic physical and chemical processes – especially in such a large form. A tall pile of solids explodes in escaping smoke and flames, leaving only a dusty pile of ash.

The landscape quickly reflects the slow biological construction processes of wood and foliage. Their biomass is created by photosynthesis, in which the inorganic components of carbon dioxide from the air and water from the soil combine to form organic carbohydrates while absorbing energy from sunlight. This is purely active consideration; Other substances are also involved in plant growth, especially minerals. You will find yourself in the ashes, which often have a silvery-white luster…