March 1, 2024

Botany: A ghostly plant surprises Japanese researchers

Faye Stephens March 1, 2024 1 min read

The Japanese islands are home to a rich flora. However, it is interesting that biologists have been able to describe a new plant genus for the island for the first time: Relictetheismia chymotsukiensis He managed to evade investigations until 2022. Then amateur botanist Yasunori Nakamura discovered the small plant in the Kimotsuki Mountains on Kyushu Island, which he and a team led by Kenji Sutsugu of Kobe University described in the “Journal of Plant Research.”

