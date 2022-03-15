Börse Express – GCM Mining announces current production data and settles monthly dividends for April 15, 2022; Webcast announces fourth quarter and end of year 2021

Toronto, Canada, Tuesday, 15 March 2022 – GCM Mine Corp (“GCM Tunnel“Or it”Company“) (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF – https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/gran-colombia-gold-corp/) Announced todayThat Its activity in Sequoia In February 2022 17,184 Ounce of gold ProducedAgainst 15.360 Ounce of gold im February last year. This brings the total gold production in the first two months of 2022 to 33,658 ounces, From 30,415 ounces in the first two months of last year. The Sequoia’s total gold production for the past 12 months Came to an end February 2022 On 209,632 Ounces, an increase About 1,6% compared to the previous year.

GCM Mining Processed February 2022 at his Maria Tama facility in Sequoia Total 48,512 Tons, which corresponds to a daily processing rate of 1.733 Tons per day (“tpd”)Compared to 42,345 Tons and 1.512 Tpd in February 2021. The Key Salary From Sequoia Cheated February 2022 Average 12.2 g / dCompared to 12,5 G / t in February Last year. In the first two months of 2022 a total of 90,527 tons were processed in Sequoia at an average quality of 12.8 g / t.

The The company put Test flow The New polymetallic plant with a capacity of 200 tons per day in Sequoia February In the distance And processed on average 98 Tons heavier loadLeads to production About 110 Tons of zinc concentration and About 86 Tons of lead concentration is stored and waiting for exportUpon completion of contract arrangements for the sale of concentrates. Payable production from concentrations In February 2022 Be total about 91000 pounds of zinc, 100000 pounds of lead, 8th.000 Rated ounces of silver and 50 ounces of gold. Amounts actually payable are subject to change and Concentrations will be determined definitively only after dispatch.

GCM Mining Announced todayThat His board Of Directors The next monthly dividend is CA $ 0.015 per share on December 15th. April Until the end of 2022 business March 31 The partners of the record will be paid in 2022.

GCM Mining announced todayThe company will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results on Thursday, March 31, 2022, after the conference call and webcast on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday. Hold on The results should be discussed.

About GCM Mining Corp.

GCM Mining is an intermediate gold producer with a proven track record in building and operating mines in Latin America. The company is based in Colombia Lead Producer High quality Underground gold and silver operated by several mines near Sequoia Activities. Sequoia will produce 206,000 ounces of gold in 2021. The company operates in Guyana Its full funding The Torobaru Project is one of the largest underdeveloped gold / copper projects in the United StatesIt is expected to start producing 200,000 ounces of gold per year by 2024. GCM Mining pays monthly dividends to its shareholders and holds equity benefits To Aris Gold Corporation (44%; TSX: ARIS; Colombia – Marmado), Denarius Metals Corp (27%; TSX-V: DSLV; Spain – Lomero Poitos And Colombia – Guaya Antigua, Jangudo) And Western Atlas Resources Inc. (26%; TSX-V: WA: Nunavut – Meadowbank).

For more information on GCM Mining, visit the company’s website www.gcm-mining.com And on his profile at SEDAR www.sedar.com

