Borussia Dortmund: Despite the Bayern offer? Roman Burke before leaving for St. Louis City SC – BORUSSIA DORTMUND

03/15/2022 – 10:54 am



Leaving the pool?

BVB goalkeeper Roman Burke (31) reports Transfermarkt.us Before leaving for America. Sport Built can confirm that.

Accordingly, the Swiss club is in advanced negotiations with St. Louis City SC – a club that is not expected to start until the 2023 season (Americans play in the calendar year).

Sports Director in St. Louis: Lutz Fannensteel (48), who was Sports Director at Fortuna Dஸsseldorf from December 2018 to May 2020 (Bundesliga team from 2018 to 2020).

One thing is clear: in Dortmund, Bürki (contract until 2023) is no longer likely to reach the goal. At the start of the season, BVB VfB signed Gregor Gopal (24) from Stuttgart, with second-keeper Marvin Hits (34).

Here you can find content from social networks To communicate or display content on social networks, we need your approval. Activate social networks



Transfermarkt.us writes also has offers from Bürki, Bayern, Aston Villa, Galatasaray, Valencia, Lorient and a Serie A club, but was attracted by the possibility of moving to the US. It doesn’t matter if he earns less there than in Dortmund (6 million euros a year). And: BVB Bürki will save salary.

00:37 “No good feeling ….”

Reef describes the brutal personal moment

Source: IMAGE

From the Bundesliga, Pfannenstiel has already signed Brazilian Joao Klauss (25 / currently on loan from Hoffenheim to VV St. Truiden) and 1. FC Köln from Czech Thomas Astrak (22) in the summer of 2022.

Advertising: Will Dortmund win the Mines catch-up game? Get BVB success with 5.0 conflicts on BildBet now!

He has played 209 Bundesliga games for Bürki Freiburg (2014/15) and BVB (since 2015). However, he was last between the ranks in May 2021 (3-1 against Leverkusen).