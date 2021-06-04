Boris Johnson wants national leadership

In memory of the glorious royal yacht Britannia, the British government is planning to build a new national flagship ship that will advance Brexit interests in the world. Boris Johnson also wanted to use the ship to erect a memorial to the late Prince Philip, but the royal palace is uneasy about the £200 million prestige project.

Royal yacht “Britannia” from 1953 in Leith harbor near Edinburgh, Scotland. Robert Perry/EPA وكالة

For 43 years, Her Majesty’s yacht “Britannia” (HMY “Britannia”) has been a symbol of the cosmopolitan brilliance of the United Kingdom and the British monarchy. After the maiden voyage from Portsmouth to Malta in 1954, the 126-meter-long ship covered more than one million nautical miles and carried Queen Elizabeth II as well as other members of the royal family and other dignitaries around the world. On its last trip in 1997, HMY “Britannia” brought the last British Governor of Hong Kong, Chris Patten, back to Great Britain. Then Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair shut down the flagship for cost reasons; Today it is well established as a tourist attraction in the port of Edinburgh. The Queen has always felt quite comfortable aboard the royal yacht, and the decommissioning ceremony was one of the few moments the Queen quelled tears in public.