Black fungus – a new symptom of Covid diabetics

We have an excess of coronavirus symptoms all over the world and today we have other horrific symptoms to consider. Nearly 40 cases of infection with the mucous fungus, also known as black fungi, have been reported in Gujarat among those who have recovered from Covid-19. As a result, eight people lost their sight in Surat. Sudden loss of vision causes anxiety in patients.

However, mucosa fungus, which is a fungal infection, is still not a “major epidemic” in the country. These symptoms usually occur in Covid-19 patients with diabetes. Black fungus is caused by a fungus called mucus, which is found on moist surfaces. So far we have reported diabetics, and it is rare for a non-diabetic person to become infected with mucous fungus.

The effect of the black fungus predominates, regardless of whether the patient is taking immunosuppressants, steroids or cancer. These patients should avoid exposure to wet surfaces. Due to some medicines that are used in Covid patients, such as dexamethasone, prednisolone, methylprednisolone, dickson, etc., the compounds in them suppress the immune system and cause fungal infections for diabetics.

If a Covid diabetic is given oxygen that contains a moisturizer that contains water, the chances of developing a fungal infection also increase. If the fungus attacks, it is important to treat it right away. However, if left untreated or treatment delayed, the disease can lead to vision loss and, in some cases, increased mortality.

Speaking of black fungus, it occurs three days after recovering from COVID-19 infection. ENT experts said that it starts in the sinuses and enters the eyes. In the next 24 hours, the black fungus can reach the brain. The fungus is completely treatable and the patient prescribes antifungal medications such as amphotericin B, posaconazole, or isavuconazole. These medications can be taken orally or intravenously. Infection also requires surgery to remove the affected tissue

