Bjerg defeats Vingegaard to take the overall lead

Mikkel Bjerg surprisingly took the fourth stage of the Criterium du Dauphiné ahead of his compatriot Jonas Vingegaard. Top German Nils Polit was 22nd.

Tour de France champion Jonas Wingegaard missed out on the yellow jersey for the time being after being tricked by his Danish compatriot Mikael Bjerg in the Criterium du Dauphiné. Almost three weeks before the start of the Tour of France, Wingegard had to finish second in the individual time trial at Wednesday’s dress rehearsal. After 31.1 kilometers from Corse to Belmont-de-la-Loire, the top finisher stopped in second place, twelve seconds behind Bjerg.

After the fourth stage, Bjerg took the overall lead from Frenchman Christophe Laporte, twelve seconds ahead of Wingegard. “I was hoping to win the stage and take the jersey. But it was very impressive from Michael. I hope to be able to take the yellow jersey soon. Maybe I shouldn’t have pushed so much at the beginning,” Wingegaard said.

In the Tour, which starts on July 1, the individual time trial does not play a major role this time around. Only once will drivers compete against the clock over 22.4 kilometers. Wingegard won last year’s Tour de France ahead of two-time overall winner Tadaj Bokar from Slovenia. A battle between the two stars is expected again this year.

On Thursday, the Tour Dauphiné continues with the fifth stage over 191.1 kilometers from Cormoranche-sur-Saone to Salins-les-Bains. The overall victory will be decided on the hill stages from Friday to Sunday.

Stage 4 – Corse-Belmont-de-la-Loire Individual Time Trial (31.10 km):

1. Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) – UAE Team Emirates 37:28 min; 2. Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen (Denmark) – Jumbo-Wisma +12s; 3. Rémy Cavagna (France) – Soudal Quick-step + 27; 4. Fred Wright (Great Britain) – Bahrain Victorious +34; 5. Ben O’Connor (Australia) – AG2R Citroen Team +41; 6. Felix Grossardner (Denmark) – UAE Team Emirates +44; 7. Roon Herrecotes (Belgium) – Intermarche-Circus-Vandy + 54; 8. Adam Yates (Great Britain) – UAE Team Emirates +57; 9. Nelson Filipe Oliveira Santos Simos (Portugal) – Movistar Team + 1:02 minutes; 10. Jonathan Nicolas Castroviejo (Spain) – Ineos Grenadiers + 1:05 … 22. Nils Polit (Hurth) – Bora-Hansgrohe +1:53, 30. Emanuel Buchmann (Ravensburg) – Bora-Hansgrohe +2:13, 58. Florian Stork (Pande) – Team DSM +3:09, 66. Georg Zimmermann (Neusäß) – Intermarch-Circus-Vandy +3:32, 67. Jason Osborne (Mains) – Albesin-Dzeunink +3:42, 81. Marco Brenner (Ansbach) – Group DSM +4:16, 107. Leon Heinschke (Cottbus) – Team DSM +5:14

Overall standings after 4th stage:

1. Mikkel Bjerg (Denmark) – UAE Team Emirates 12:59:19 hrs; 2. Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen (Denmark) – Jumbo-Wisma +12s; 3. Fred Wright (Great Britain) – Bahrain Victorious +34; 4. Ben O’Connor (Australia) – AG2R Citroen Team +41; 5. Felix Grossardner (Denmark) – UAE Team Emirates +44; 6. Roon Herrecotes (Belgium) – Intermarche-Circus-Vandy + 50; 7. Adam Yates (Great Britain) – UAE Team Emirates +57; 8. Julien Alaphilippe (France) – Soudal Quick-Step + 1:00 min; 9. Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Colombia) – Ineos Grenadiers +1:07; 10. Jay Hindley (Australia) – Bora-Hansgrohe + 1:08 … 26 Emanuel Buchmann (Ravensburg) – Bora-Hansgrohe +2:33, 28. Nils Polit (Hürth) – Bora-Hahnsgrohe +2:34, 48. Jason Osborne (Mains) – Alpecin-Deceuninck +4:04, 49. Georg Zimmermann (Neusäß) – Intermarché-Circus-Wanty +4:07, 51. Marco Brenner (Ansbach) – Group DSM +4:16, 123. Florian Stork (Bünde) – Team DSM +19:58, 126. Leon Heinschke (Cottbus) – Team DSM +21:07