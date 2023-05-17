Cyber ​​attacks US offers $10 million reward to Russian hackers He is said to be behind thousands of attacks and has stolen ransoms totaling up to $200 million: Mikhail Matveev is considered one of Russia’s most notorious hackers. Updated May 16, 2023 at 11:30 PM

The United States has announced a $10 million bounty on Mikhail Matveev’s head. FBI Russian allegedly behind thousands of cyber attacks FBI Of the $400 million he demanded in ransom for the hacks, he allegedly stole $200 million. FBI Matweew is believed to be behind the attacks using Lockbit, Pabook and Hive ransomware. FBI He has an amazing tattoo on his right arm. FBI

US offers bounty on Russian hacker’s head

Ten million dollars are now available to capture Mikhail Matveev.

If extradited to the US, the Russian faces up to 20 years in prison.

The US has offered a $10 million reward for a Russian hacker believed to be behind thousands of cyber attacks around the world. Mikhail Pavlovich Matveev was involved in the attacks using Lockbit, Pabook and Hive ransomware, the US Department of Justice said in Washington on Tuesday. The targets of the attacks are, among others, police officers in the United States, but also schools and hospitals.

In the US, he has been in prison for over 20 years

The ministry said the hackers demanded a total of $400 million in ransom from victims and stole up to $200 million in extortion. If caught, extradited to the United States and brought to justice, Matweev faces more than 20 years in prison.

Two weeks ago, the United States announced a $10 million reward for information on Russian cybercriminal Denis Gennadyovich Kulkov. Tri2check is said to be one of the leaders in credit card fraud platforms.

