Billie Eilish showing her brother’s girlfriend kissing her ass in a pic – Hollywood Live

Billie Eilish shared an eye-catching photo of her brother’s friend Phineas, Claudia Sulyowski, posing with her comically as she puts her hand behind her and gives a face hugging to the camera.

Billie Eilish, 19 years old, and her brother Phineas‘ Girlfriend, Claudia Sulyowski Looks like you had a great time a few weeks ago while watching Justin Beiber run out! The Singer of “Ocean Eyes” She shared a new snap on her Instagram on January 18 and it looks like it’s from Justin New Year’s Eve show In the Waldorf-Astoria. In the funny photo, Billy smiles and stands in front of what appears to be a fender while Claudia bends over, puts her hand on her backside, and leans inward while kissing her face.

Bailey commented on the photo with the monkey emoji covering his eyes before others started commenting on it. One fan wrote while another described it as “cute.” Many left heart and heart eye emojis.

Before Billie shared her photo, Claudia shared various shots from the same outing to her Instagram story. Someone showed that they leaned over and pretended together at the same spot where Claudia was holding a champagne glass and sticking her tongue out and Billy’s face kissing. Another photo showed Claudia smiling up the glass and Billy sticking her tongue out.

Billie and Claudia’s photos come after Billie Newspaper headlines For losing 100k followers on Instagram after she posted a pencil drawing of the breasts. The Talented artist A fan asked to publish a “drawing you’re really proud of” and she shared the drawing with other drawings that showed the lower front and back half of the female body as well. Referring to the graphics, she wrote: “Maybe this lol. I love boobs.”

Although the number of Billy’s followers decreased by 100,000 after the graphics were published, this may be a coincidence and unrelated to the topic. Billy still took to her Instagram story after the observation and shared a message that proved she thought the whole thing was so funny. The message reads “LMFAOOO Samish Babies”.