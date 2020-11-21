Biden’s margin of victory over Trump exceeded 6 million votes

Trump refused to accept defeat in the 2020 election, despite Biden’s decisive victory in the Electoral College and the popular vote. The former vice president garnered nearly 80 million votes, more votes than any American presidential candidate in history, by a large margin. Trump received nearly 74 million votes.

CNN and other outlets predicted Biden won the race nearly two weeks ago, when Pennsylvania made 20 electoral votes Biden louder than the 270 required to become president. In the end, Biden is expected to receive 306 electoral votes while Trump won 232, the same amount that Trump won over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The president has refused to concede the race, making false allegations about widespread voter fraud without evidence and an attempt to undermine the democratic process. Judges have repeatedly rejected flimsy lawsuits citing fraud, citing a lack of evidence.