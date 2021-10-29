Biden and Macron meet in Rome to discuss submarine dispute

In a dispute over a submarine deal with Australia, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron will meet in Rome on Friday.
The basics in brief
- The USA, Great Britain and Australia announced an Indo-Pacific alliance in mid-September, which also includes the construction of nuclear submarines for Australia.
The two presidents want to discuss improving cooperation between the two countries one day before the start of the G20 summit in the Italian capital. The submarine dispute led to a diplomatic crisis between Washington and Paris and caused severe tension in relations between the two historical allies.
The USA, Great Britain and Australia announced an Indo-Pacific alliance in mid-September, which also includes the construction of nuclear submarines for Australia. The fact that Australia then canceled a long-planned multibillion-dollar submarine deal with France caused an angry backlash in Paris. Pope Francis will also receive Biden before an audience in Rome on Friday. He will also meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Mario Draghi.
“Alcohol buff. Troublemaker. Introvert. Student. Social media lover. Web ninja. Bacon fan. Reader.”