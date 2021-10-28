Moody’s ESG Solutions on-demand climate instrument selected by the Private Infrastructure Development Group

London –



Moody’s ESG Solutions announced today that the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) has selected Moody’s On-Demand Climate Measurement Tool to assess exposure to climate risk in its investment projects.

The Private Infrastructure Development Group mobilizes private investment in sustainable and inclusive infrastructure in Sub-Saharan Africa and South and Southeast Asia. Using Moody’s data, the group will review potential new investments for climate risk exposure based on their exact location and assess the physical climate risk exposure of the assets in its existing portfolio. In addition, the investment teams and sponsors of the PIDG project will use the data as a basis for due diligence, climate risk management, and risk mitigation measures.

“We need to ensure that new infrastructures are resilient to climate change, particularly in the most vulnerable countries,” said Marco Serena, Head of Sustainable Development Impact at PIDG. “We look forward to working with project sponsors and our portfolio companies to use Moody’s data to better understand the risks investments may face during their lifetimes and build resilience to the effects of climate change – not just for the plants themselves, but also for the communities that use the infrastructure.”

With the help of Moody’s On-Demand Climate tool, the vulnerability of plants to physical climate hazards such as floods, heat stress, hurricanes, cyclones, sea level rise, water shortages and wildfires can be previewed. It can assess exposure to climate risks up to the decade 2030-2040 anywhere in the world. Users can use it to check drivers for specific risks and explore key indicators by recording different risk dimensions for each risk.

“It is critically important to integrate physical climate risk exposure into finance and development in order to ensure the long-term viability of infrastructure assets and support targeted resilience measures,” said Emily Mazzacurati, global head of climate solutions at Moody’s. “We are pleased that PIDG is using the Climate On Demand Tool as part of its efforts to promote investments in climate resilience.”

For more information on Moody’s Climate Solutions, please visit: https://esg.moodys.io/climate-solutions.

ABOUT MOODY’S ESG SOLUTIONS

Moody’s ESG Solutions Group is a division of Moody’s that serves the growing global demand for environmental, social, environmental and climate data. The group uses Moody’s data and expertise in the areas of environmental, social and corporate governance, climate risk and sustainable finance, and, along with Moody’s Investors Service and Moody’s Analytics, provides a comprehensive, integrated solution suite for ESG and climate risk issues that includes findings, analytics, sustainability assessments, and audit/includes certification services for finance. sustainable environmental, social and institutional governance. For more information, see https://esg.moodys.io/solutions#solutions.

About Private Infrastructure Development Group

The Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) is an innovative infrastructure project developer and investor mobilizing private investment in sustainable and inclusive infrastructure in Sub-Saharan Africa and South and Southeast Asia. PIDG’s investments promote social and economic development as part of a fair transition to net zero emissions, combating poverty and contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). PIDG achieves its goals based on its values ​​- opportunity, responsibility, security, integrity and effectiveness. Since 2002, the Infrastructure Development Group has financially supported 171 infrastructure projects that have provided an estimated 217 million people with access to new or improved infrastructure. PIDG receives funding from the governments of the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia, Sweden, Germany and the International Finance Corporation. For more information, see www.pidg.org.

The source language in which the original text is published is the official and authorized version. Translations will be included for better understanding. Only the language version originally published is legally valid. So you should compare the translations to the original language version of the post.

View the original on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028006012/de/

Coil: Business Wire