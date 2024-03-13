Biathlon in Canada is played live on TV, tape and broadcast live here

Homepage Sports More sports

from: Tobias Ruff

Biathlon: Sven Fischer (left) and Laura Dallmeier work as experts for the ZDF. © Alliance image / German Press Agency | Matthias Balk

Biathlon can be followed live on TV, live broadcast and live ticker. The World Cup will be held in Canada over four days. Here you can see the overview and live stream view of chiemgau24.de.

canmore – Biathlon It is one of the most popular sports in Germany. The range of options available is correspondingly comprehensive Biathlon live on TV, live tape and live broadcast can be tracked. finally World Cup in Canmore It runs over four days.

The ninth World Cup of the 2023/24 season in biathlon It starts on March 14th With the women's race. Competitions will also be held over three additional days. Races are On ZDF and Eurosport To see.

Biathlon live on TV, tape and live broadcast: ARD, ZDF and Eurosport have the German TV rights

In the television All races of the 2023/24 Biathlon World Cup can be watched on public broadcasting. the Erste and ZDF Broadcast of the new season races in biathlon. also Eurosport shows the races Of the athletes alive.

In the Live broadcast Are competitions in Media libraries from ARD and ZDF To see. The station that broadcasts the races on television also provides the live broadcast in the media library. also Discover+ (formerly Eurosport Player) offers live streaming, viewing is subject to a fee.

chiemgau24.de Accompanying the season in Biathlon with live tapes For all genders. There are also all current Biathlon NewsThe new season calendar and all information about the World Cup finals.

Biathlon: How to watch the World Cup in Canada live on TV, streamer and live stream

Thursday 14 March 2024 – 5:40 pm: Women’s 7.5 km sprint race

.

–> TV: ZDF and Eurosport

–> Live stream: chiemgau24.de

–> Live Streaming: ZDF Media Library and Discovery+

.

Friday 15 March 2024 – 5:40 pm: Men's 10 km sprint

.

–> TV: ZDF and Eurosport

–> Live stream: chiemgau24.de

–> Live Streaming: ZDF Media Library and Discovery+

.

.

–> TV: ZDF and Eurosport

–> Live stream: chiemgau24.de

–> Live Streaming: ZDF Media Library and Discovery+

.

Saturday 16 March 2024 – 6:10 pm: Women's 10 km pursuit race

.

–> TV: ZDF and Eurosport

–> Live stream: chiemgau24.de

–> Live Streaming: ZDF Media Library and Discovery+

.

.

–> TV: ZDF and Eurosport

–> Live stream: chiemgau24.de

–> Live Streaming: ZDF Media Library and Discovery+

.

Saturday 16 March 2024 – 10:10 pm: Men's 12.5 km pursuit

.

–> TV: ZDF and Eurosport

–> Live stream: chiemgau24.de

–> Live Streaming: ZDF Media Library and Discovery+

.

.

–> TV: ZDF and Eurosport

–> Live stream: chiemgau24.de

–> Live Streaming: ZDF Media Library and Discovery+

.

Sunday 17 March 2024 – 6:10 pm: Women start 12.5 km

.

–> TV: ZDF and Eurosport

–> Live stream: chiemgau24.de

–> Live Streaming: ZDF Media Library and Discovery+

.

.

–> TV: ZDF and Eurosport

–> Live stream: chiemgau24.de

–> Live Streaming: ZDF Media Library and Discovery+

.

Sunday 17 March 2024 – 10:20 pm: Men's 15 km mass start

.

–> TV: ZDF and Eurosport

–> Live stream: chiemgau24.de

–> Live Streaming: ZDF Media Library and Discovery+

.

.

–> TV: ZDF and Eurosport

–> Live stream: chiemgau24.de

–> Live Streaming: ZDF Media Library and Discovery+

.

*Editor's note: Changes in weather conditions may have an impact on the competition program.

source: chiemgau24.de

