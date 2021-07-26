Economy

Ben and Jerry’s stop selling ice cream in the West Bank

July 26, 2021
Faye Stephens

    Ben & Jerry’s wants to continue doing business in Israel – but not in settlement areas.

    The announcement angered the Israeli government.

    Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also responded: “Now we Israelis know which ice cream not to buy.”

    The sales ban is expected to start at the end of 2022.

“A blatant anti-Israel action”, “a shameful capitulation to anti-Semitism” – this is how the Israeli government condemns the decision of American ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s. He had announced that he would no longer sell ice cream in Israeli settlement areas in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

“We believe it is inconsistent with our values ​​for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the occupied Palestinian territories,” the company, owned by Britain’s Unilever Group since 2000, said on Monday.

