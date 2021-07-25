In a delta wave, the calls are louder after the third vaccination

The European Union has already placed large orders with manufacturers Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna. (Photo: AP) Vaccines

Dusseldorf, Denver, Berlin, Tel Aviv The vaccinated people who contracted Covid in a delta wave are fueling the debate about a third vaccine for Covid. The federal government is counting on the booster shot to get through the fourth wave in the fall and winter as much as possible. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) also spoke in favor of a third vaccination in a strategy paper published this week.

She says that since you don’t know how long a vaccination will take yet, it makes sense to be able to respond quickly. “Boost vaccinations (particularly) for the elderly and at-risk groups must be planned and prepared now.”

But in the United States and Israel, which started vaccination earlier, the government and authorities remain skeptical about the rapid use of booster vaccines nationwide. There are reasons.

Read now Get access to this article and all other articles in Web and in our app for 4 weeks for free. tracking