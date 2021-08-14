“Because of anti-Semitic statements” – the French president boycotted the UN conference on racism

Tehran (INA) – France, after other countries, has announced that it will not participate in the United Nations Conference against Racism. The event is known for the fact that anti-Semitic statements are being made there.

The office of President Emmanuel Macron announced, Friday, that he and his administration will not attend the United Nations conference on racism next month. The reason is concern about a “history of anti-Semitic statements” that appeared at the event. The statement stated:

He added that “the President of the Republic is concerned about the anti-Semitic statements at the United Nations conference on racism in Durban and decided that France will not participate in the follow-up conference this year.”

France is the last country to boycott the event marking the 20th anniversary of the World Conference Against Racism (WCAR) in 2001. Earlier, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States also announced that they would boycott the UN event in South Africa.

The rationale for the United Kingdom is the same as that of France. It is said that “concerns about anti-Semitism” led to the decision not to attend the event. Canada and the US specifically claimed that the Durban Review Conference was expressing “anti-Israel sentiment” that Canadian and US officials could not concur with their presence. Even Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison accused the United Nations of using “one-sided and controversial language that marginalizes Israel” and stated that Canberra “will not participate” in such a conference.

This is not the first time that many countries have boycotted the event. In 2009 Australia, Canada, Germany, Israel, Italy, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Poland declined to attend the conference. Two years later, the number of absent countries increased to 14.

The first World Conference against Racism resulted in the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Program of Action, in which states pledge to combat racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and intolerance at the national, regional and international levels.

