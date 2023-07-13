Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden: Ghostbusting Action RPG has a release date

Dontnod and Focus Entertainment are known to be working on Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden and now the role-playing game also has a set date.

Dontnod Entertainment has made a name for itself primarily with narrative adventures like Life is Strange or Tell Me Why, but with Vampyr, it’s also dared to look into other genres. Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden is another title from the studio that has now been given a specific release date.

Dontnod and Focus Entertainment announced today via a trailer that the role-playing game will be released on November 7 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

In Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden you will experience the story of Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith. A loving couple act as ghost hunters who plot to protect the living world from ghosts and other beings. Stupidly, something goes wrong and Antea herself becomes a ghost, so Red sets out to save her from her fate.

In the communities of New Eden, you must now use your wits, Red’s arsenal and Antea’s new powers to defeat the supernatural beings. You can expect a lot of decisions that will decide not only the well-being of the residents, but also the fate of the ghosts.

Pre-orders for the Standard Edition are at least as high steam possible from now on. The Collector’s Edition can also be purchased for €199.99 focus shop Available for pre-order and includes a Red and Antea figurine, official game book, steelbook, two Banishers signature episodes and a digital copy of the game for PC with the Wanderer Collection as in-game DLC.