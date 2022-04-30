Azerkosmos exports $6.2 million in services in the first quarter – AZERTAC

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC
In the first quarter of 2022, JSC “Azerkosmos” exported services (satellite communications and optical satellite service lines) to 31 countries worth $6.2 million, according to AZERTAC, citing the April release of an “Export Overview” of the Center for the Analysis of Economic Reforms. Communications reported.
Azerbaijan derives 86 percent of its profits from exporting services. The publication’s report stated that in March 2022, the joint-stock company “Azerkosmos” exported services worth $ 2.1 million to 30 countries.
AG exported most of its services in the three months to the United Kingdom ($1.6 million), France ($1.1 million), Luxembourg ($1.1 million),
to the United Kingdom ($0.6 million) and Pakistan ($0.6 million).
