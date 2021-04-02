Austrian VSV defender moves to Canada! Hockey-News.info

Participate tweet Participate Participate e-mail



He is considered one of Austria’s greatest defensive talents and will now go to Canada. We are talking about Villach Martin Urban defender.

For two years he was about to join the combat team, and he was also on the list 54 times, but was actually only used ten times this year.

Martin Urbanek, who was one of the promotion champions at the Under-20 B World Cup last year, did not stand a suitable and consistent opportunity to prove himself at ICEHL level.

Now he’s looking for the long haul and is signing into the CHL draft, so he wants to play next season in Canada and take the next development step, according to “Kronen Zeitung” reports.

For the club and in which Canadian Junior League (OHL, WHL, QMJHL) will appear next, depends on the draft. However, it is evident that the VSV is losing another young man and there are no eligible offspring of ICEHL in Velach like sand on the sea …

PIC: VSV / Kramer











