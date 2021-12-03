World

Austria: What did Sebastian do shortly after his resignation?

December 3, 2021
Esmond Barker

    Before his resignation as chancellor: Sebastian Kurz in Kresky’s room.

    On November 2, he announced his retirement from all political positions.

    Austrian media are speculating that Kurz will soon work for a giant company such as Google or Facebook.

    On December 3, it was announced that the former Minister of the Interior, Karl Nahammer, would become the new Minister.

after Resignation from all political positions State wage payments to former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, 35, will soon run out. Permanent pensions for politicians have been abolished in Austria since 1997. Previously, it was possible to obtain a political pension entitlement through four years of working in the government or eight to ten years of membership in parliament or state parliament.

Kurz served as Austrian chancellor from 2017 to 2019 and again from 2020 to 2021. On October 9, he submitted his resignation over an economic and corruption investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office against him.

