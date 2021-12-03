Austria: What did Sebastian do shortly after his resignation?

1/5 Before his resignation as chancellor: Sebastian Kurz in Kresky’s room.

2/5 On November 2, he announced his retirement from all political positions.



4/5 Austrian media are speculating that Kurz will soon work for a giant company such as Google or Facebook.

5/5 On December 3, it was announced that the former Minister of the Interior, Karl Nahammer, would become the new Minister.

after Resignation from all political positions State wage payments to former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, 35, will soon run out. Permanent pensions for politicians have been abolished in Austria since 1997. Previously, it was possible to obtain a political pension entitlement through four years of working in the government or eight to ten years of membership in parliament or state parliament.

Kurz served as Austrian chancellor from 2017 to 2019 and again from 2020 to 2021. On October 9, he submitted his resignation over an economic and corruption investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office against him.

High pension in Switzerland?

A former advisor cannot expect a pension until the end of his life. At Blake’s request, the federal chancellor in Vienna said: “As Federal Chancellor, Sebastian Kurz is not entitled to continue paying his salary because he has accepted his mandate from the National Assembly.”

Sebastian Kurz can comfort himself: with such a short term in office, not even a member of the Swiss Federal Council will receive a pension. In Switzerland, the pension is paid only after four years in office. But you get it right: at the moment, that’s 227,290 francs a year, which is half the wages of the Federal Council. Attempts to abolish this pension have so far failed.

However, Kurts will not end up completely empty. according to «Ö24» For six months, he has been waving 75 per cent of his last salary as head of the ÖVP parliamentary group in the National Assembly – an office he took over after his resignation as chancellor. In addition, birthday and holiday bonuses have been added, which constitute another monthly stipend. Kurz recently received 15,153 euros, and now he will be 11,365 euros seven times. Specifically: 79,555 euros.