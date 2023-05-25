Australia: Huge fire in Sydney – parts of a hotel have collapsed

Australia A devastating fire in Sydney – parts of a hotel collapsed A devastating fire ripped through a high-rise building in Sydney on Thursday. More than 100 emergency services are deployed with about 20 vehicles. updated May 25, 2023 at 10:41 am

A fire has broken out in a multi-storey house in Sydney. Source: 20 minutes / story

According to the fire department, the fire broke out on the third floor.

Videos in local media showed the collapse of the roof and part of the facade.

Dense clouds of smoke could be seen across the city.

In a multi-storey building in the center Australian city of Sydney A huge fire broke out. The fire broke out on Elizabeth Street near Central Station in the Surrey Hills area, the Sydney Morning Herald reported Thursday, citing police. According to 9News broadcaster, more than 50 people have been evacuated from the building.

The fire brigades announced the deployment of more than 100 emergency services with about 20 vehicles. The seven-storey building began to collapse. Videos in local media showed the collapse of the roof and part of the facade. Fire Chief Adam Dewberry said the fire appeared to have started on the third floor, according to ABC. The building is said to be a former factory that was to be converted into a hotel. Nearby houses were also evacuated for fear of catching fire. At least one parked car also caught fire.

It was said that thick clouds of black smoke could be seen across the city around the afternoon (local time). Many roads in the area have been closed.

See also Amnesty report on Eritrea's involvement in atrocities in Ethiopia - News With the daily update, you stay up to date on your favorite topics and never miss any more news about current world events.

Receive the most important information directly in your mailbox every day.

(dpa/fos)