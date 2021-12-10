ATP Cup: The schedule has been decided

The schedule for the ATP Cup, which begins on January 1, has already been decided. Accordingly, Germany and Austria will start the tournament on January 2nd – Austria with the biggest challenge of the tournament against Russia, and Germany will start with Great Britain. You can watch the ATP Cup live on ServusTV – live on TV and broadcast.

by Michael Rochadel



Last modified: December 09, 2021, 05:31 pm

The Russians are running as ATP Cup holders

Tennis fans don’t have to wait long for the ATP Tour to start again. And for the die-hard fanatics in particular, the Mubadala World Tennis Championships featuring Dominic Thiem, Andre Rublev, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and many other superstars presents an interesting alternative at least to shorten the season’s wait. By January 1, to be exact, the ATP Cup will start in 2022.

The competition format for the Davis Cup Finals is being used by many of the big stars in preparation for the Australian Open again this year – only Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer of the absolute best stars have so far canceled their debut in the team event. Also in Down Under: Germany and Austria, who only met each other a few days ago in the group stage of the Davis Cup finals in Innsbruck. This time the Austrians and their German rivals are increasingly entering the race – Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev announced their debut.

Tough start for Austria

As Chile opens on Saturday against Spain and Argentina against Georgia in today’s session, Austria and Germany will not start until Sunday. For the former, the first task in the team event is difficult: Dominic Thiem & Co will start against Russia, which after winning the Davis Cup finals with Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev also became the hottest in Australia. .

Germany will start against Great Britain on Sunday. The Brits will come up with the same squad as in the Davis Cup Finals, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans are the planned singles, and in the doubles they have a solid duo on their side with Jimmy Murray and Joe Salisbury. On the other hand, Germany is led by Alexander Zverev, and Jan-Lennard Struff returns to the “two men” position, unlike the Davis Cup.

Germany finally vs Canada

In the second group game on Tuesday, the men around Dominic Thiem will meet Italy, with Matteo Berrettini and Jannick Sener declaring themselves the best singles players. The last team match against the supposed weakest opponent: the home team from Australia. Those send Alex de Minaur and James Duckworth to the singles race according to plan.

On the other hand, Germany will meet the focused service force from the United States on Tuesday. As planned, they’ll begin in Singles with Taylor Fritz and John Isner, Riley Opelka Missing. The supposedly toughest part awaits Alexander Zverev and Co. in the final group match. There he goes against the Canadians around Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov.