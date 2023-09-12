At the 2024 Summer Games in Paris – LeBron James and other NBA stars want to go to the Olympics – Sports

US basketball players will likely reach Olympic gold again in Paris in 2024 with an all-star lineup.

legend: We can go gold panning together in Paris in 2024

LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

Imago Pictures / Zuma Wire



The FIBA ​​World Cup was disappointing for Team USA last week. After a semi-final defeat to eventual world champion Germany, the team coached by star coach Steve Kerr was beaten by neighbors Canada in the bronze medal match and was forced to finish fourth.

So the Dream Team must start over at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. According to the portal The athlete LeBron James in particular has been promoting a star squad since the end of the World Cup. James has previously discussed participating in the Olympics with other stars such as Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum and Draymond Green.

Olympic Curry Show?

It was said, citing several sources from the NBA, that everyone has expressed their willingness. Two-time Olympic champion LeBron James, who last played for the Americans in London in 2012, and three-time gold medal winner Kevin Durant who will soon turn 35, will consider the 2024 Summer Olympics their “last dance.” “For Curry, who was 36 years old, this would be his first Olympics.

Since 1992, professional players from the NBA have also been allowed to participate in the Olympic Games. The so-called “Dream Team” with Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Earvin “Magic” Johnson won the gold medal with unparalleled ease in Barcelona 31 years ago. All subsequent American teams also completed the mission – except for the 2004 mission in Athens, when the USA, led by James, Tim Duncan and Allen Iverson, captured only the bronze medal.