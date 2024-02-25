Apple is selling the updated 14-inch MacBook Pro in Europe and Canada

In Europe and Canada, Apple has started selling the updated 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M3 chip.

Compared to brand-new models, buyers save about 15 percent. Customers have a choice of a few colors and configurations.



The 14-inch MacBook Pro has been updated

The notebook is available in Germany, Austria, Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Great Britain and the Netherlands. Sales began in the US in early February.

What does renewed mean?

According to Apple, refurbished Macs are thoroughly cleaned and thoroughly inspected to ensure they are fully functional and in good condition. Buyers get a one-year limited warranty and can book extended Apple Care Plus coverage.

The notebooks come to the customer in a plain white box including accessories and manuals. Refurbished Macs are indistinguishable from brand new Macs.

Anyone who buys one 14 inch MacBook Pro If you want to save money with the fast M3 Chio, you should check out the offer.