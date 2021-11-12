Appeals court halts release of Trump files

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol. The case has not yet been dealt with.

Capitol

Washington At the request of former US President Donald Trump, the Court of Appeals temporarily blocked the release of files related to the storming of the Capitol building in Washington. The decision should give the court until the end of the month to examine Trump’s arguments against releasing the documents, which were to be handed over to a House investigative committee on Friday.

The appeals court set a hearing in the case for November 30. The investigative panel requested access to Trump’s call records, draft speeches, notes and other documents related to the January 6 storm at the Capitol. They hope this will shed light on the events that led to the unrest and Trump’s efforts to nullify the presidential election result.