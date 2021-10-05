FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifiers – Switzerland and Northern Ireland Preview and Predictions

Select the sport you want to learn about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions directly to your inbox. Register today!
the facts
when it will be The match is taking place between Switzerland and Northern Ireland? The match between Switzerland and Northern Ireland will take place on Saturday 9 October 2021 at 7.45 pm (UK).
where is he The match is taking place between Switzerland and Northern Ireland? The match will be between Switzerland and Northern Ireland at the Geneva stadium in Lancy. done
Where can I get tickets for Switzerland vs Northern Ireland? Ticket information for Switzerland vs Northern Ireland can be found on the official websites of the national teams
What TV channel is Switzerland showing against Northern Ireland in the UK? The match between Switzerland and Northern Ireland will be broadcast live on Sky Sports
Where can I stream Switzerland vs Northern Ireland in the UK? Sky Sports subscribers can broadcast live between Switzerland and Northern Ireland using the Sky Go app or the Sky Sports app
Climate forecast
Former Basel coach Murat Yakin left the Swiss second division Schaffhausen in the summer following the sudden departure of Vladimir Petkoved to Bordeaux. Switzerland have reached the quarter-finals of UEFA Euro 2020 meaning they have now reached the knockout stages of five of the last seven major tournaments they have qualified for. Yakin began his tenure last month with a goalless draw with Northern Ireland and Italy in the qualifiers and a test win against Greece. Northern Ireland will have to win this match to advance to first and second place in this group, but the Swiss will keep their eyes on Italy at the top and the hosts will participate in this match. as a favourite.
