FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifiers – Switzerland and Northern Ireland Preview and Predictions

Select the sport you want to learn about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions directly to your inbox. Register today!

the facts

when it will be The match is taking place between Switzerland and Northern Ireland? The match between Switzerland and Northern Ireland will take place on Saturday 9 October 2021 at 7.45 pm (UK).

where is he The match is taking place between Switzerland and Northern Ireland? The match will be between Switzerland and Northern Ireland at the Geneva stadium in Lancy. done

Where can I get tickets for Switzerland vs Northern Ireland? Ticket information for Switzerland vs Northern Ireland can be found on the official websites of the national teams

What TV channel is Switzerland showing against Northern Ireland in the UK? The match between Switzerland and Northern Ireland will be broadcast live on Sky Sports

Where can I stream Switzerland vs Northern Ireland in the UK? Sky Sports subscribers can broadcast live between Switzerland and Northern Ireland using the Sky Go app or the Sky Sports app