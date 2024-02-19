Ahead of the final against Skelleftea – Geneva-Servette: Is Serie A facing the next big title? – Sports

Geneva will play the Champions League final against Skelleftea on Tuesday. “The players have to enjoy it,” demands coach Cadieux.

It's the game of the year in Geneva: tickets for the prestigious Les Vernets Hall sold out in just a few minutes (7,135 spectators). The Swiss Championship, which was very disappointing for Geneva, can be ignored for 8 days for the Hockey Champions League final against Swedish team Skelleftea.

“Now it's just a matter of winning the title again,” says coach Jean Cadieux. “Servet didn't win anything until a year ago. Then we won the final and became champions. Now we have the next opportunity to win something big.”

Miranda and Richard are questionable – Rod is out

The team must show its Champions League face again and perform at a high level for more than 60 minutes. Cadio: “The Champions League was one of the most important goals this season from the beginning. We didn't just want to play together. We wanted to be good. We couldn't do that all season in the National League. But in the Champions League that's how it is.”

Program note

Open the box

Close the box



Follow the match between Geneva-Servette and Skelleftea on Tuesday at 7:15 pm live on SRF 2 and in the SRF Sport app.

In terms of personnel, the starting position for Geneva is not bad. The season is over for captain Noah Rudd (shoulder injury), but only the appearances of Marco Miranda and Tanner Richard, who missed the match against Davos on Friday (1:6), are questionable. Richard has averaged one point per game in the Champions League this season (12 games, 2 goals, 10 assists).

legend: There was more to cheer about in the Chinese Premier League than the league

Geneva Sakari Manninen and Tim Burney.

Images by imago/TT



With 7 mercenaries

The Genève-Servette Hockey Club has an advantage among foreigners. Unlike the National League, Servite can use all seven foreigners against Skelleftea.

In principle, the entire season is at stake, and it couldn't be better.

Jossi Olkinora will be in goal, Theodor Lenstrom and Sami Vatanen will defend, and Valtteri Filppula, Teemu Hartikainen, Saakari Manninen and Daniel Winnik will alternate in attack. AIK Skelleftea has only two imports: Canadian Dylan Sikura and Latvian Martins Dzierkals.

Second chance for Olkinora

It will be a special match for Olkinuora. He started the Champions League with Lahti Pelicans and was transferred to Geneva only before the quarter-final second leg in Växio. With Lahti, Olkinora was eliminated in the round of 16 by Vitkovic (Czech).

With Servet, Olkinora has a second chance. Although the Finnish world champion and Olympic champion has only been living in Switzerland and Geneva for two months, he is well aware of the seriousness of the situation: “In principle, the whole season is at stake – it cannot be like that.” better.”

Olkinora's point is clear: if Servet wins the Champions League, the season will be a success – regardless of what happens in the National League. In addition, the feeling of success in the Champions League could become an essential experience so that Servet can perform better again in the National League.