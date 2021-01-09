Tommy Lasorda was born on the first day of fall, the most important season in baseball. Years later, it was leaving a permanent autumn footprint, but on that day, in 1927, the Brooklyn Dodgers lost a double head. Lasorda, from Norristown, Pennsylvania, had grown into a fickle left-handed player for the team, but he would never win for them either.

Like Walter Alston, his predecessor as the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Lasorda only appeared briefly as a major player in the league. Alston was healthy in one fell swoop. Lasorda was unbeaten in a handful of its beginnings. Nevertheless, they managed to run the team in an unbroken streak from 1954 to 1996, having met in all six franchise tournaments before 2020.

“Their strength was that of the Dodgers: They knew the minor league system, they knew how players should become major players, they understood the importance of scouts and player development – they knew that from the ground up,” Fred Claire, former Dodgers general manager said Thursday. Their personalities were different, but their foundations were almost identical. “

Even Lasorda Death at home on Wednesday, 93, was the pre-eminent member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. If there really was a blue Dodger Heaven, as he always claimed, he could look out into the world and see his old team above him. He was watching from the stadium stand, in Arlington, Texas, when the Dodgers won the World Series last October.