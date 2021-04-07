After Hacker Attack – Facebook Data Leak – Are You Affected? – News

The data of more than 500 million Facebook users captured in 2019 has been shared online.

533 million people from 106 countries are affected. The posted user data includes phone numbers. It is combined with full name, date of birth, email addresses, and relationship status.

A vulnerability in 2019 allowed unauthorized people to steal Facebook user data records. Users from Switzerland are also affected. The dataset contains over 1.5 million entries for Switzerland.

Internet Security Check

Technology journalist Adrienne Fichter, who deals extensively with Facebook, says the data has great potential for abuse: “There are several potential attack scenarios – from phishing to social engineering to identity theft.”

Users can use different platforms to check if they are affected by the data leak. For example on the site https://haveibeenpwned.com/The link opens in a new window Interested parties can enter their mobile phone number or email address. This way you can find out if the data is in the current or old data leak.

For concerned users, there is very little they can do currently – except to be extra careful with suspicious emails and SMS messages.