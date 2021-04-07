Earth fissures in the volcanic zone – new lava flows appear in Iceland

A new crack was opened 1 km from the site of the explosion. Visitors have been evacuated from the area as a precaution.

The area around the crater of the lava crater in Iceland has been enriched by another natural sight. Near the original eruption site southwest of Reykjavik, two new ground slits have been opened above Easter, from which the glowing lava is now coming from the Earth’s surface.

This resulted in a lava flow hundreds of meters long by Tuesday, which was as bright in the night dark as the lava field in the Meradalir Valley from which it arose. Several cubic meters of liquid rock flow from new vents every second, geophysicists have reported to the RÚV radio station.

The images showed how the orange sky could be seen over the volcanic region several kilometers away. After dawn, the glow subsided as it continued to steam from the cracks. A local RÚV reporter managed to insert volcanic eruptions into the photo from the car – one of the new cracks in front of it, the old eruption in the Geldingadalir Valley in the rearview mirror.

Eruption in the Krýsuvík Volcanic System: Lava on the side of Fagradalsfjall illuminates the night sky over Bláa Lóni (German Blue Lake). Photo: Halldor Kolbeins (Getty Images)

According to her, there were only reporters and emergency services in the area on Monday evening. According to the RÚV, about 400 to 500 people were previously in the area before the land was opened again.

Police decided to temporarily close the area to visitors. This lockdown was extended on Tuesday. Residents of Grindavík and Vogar, a few kilometers away, were also asked to keep windows closed. According to the authorities, there was no danger to people.

According to the Meteorological Institute of Iceland (Vedurstofa), the two slits are about 100 to 200 meters long. Therefore, it is only about 700 meters from the original site of the explosion. The landscape can be followed around the clock via live broadcast since the start of the eruption about two weeks ago.

The image released by the Icelandic Civil Protection Agency shows a lava flow emerging from new fissures near Fagradalsfjall volcano. Photo: Bjorn Oddsson / Dcpem (Keystone)

The eruption, which the Icelanders called Gildenadalsjus, began in mid-March in a remote area on the Reykjanes Peninsula about 30 kilometers southwest of Reykjavík. The lava rising to the surface comes from an underground volcanic system called Krýsuvík.

Thousands of earthquakes have preceded an outbreak of this type. Since then, countless hikers, spectators, and geologists have made their way to the area to witness the scenery.

Lava flows attracted many tourists at the end of March. Photo: Jeremy Richard (Getty Images)

SDA / primary

