Earth fissures in the volcanic zone – new lava flows appear in Iceland

April 7, 2021
Esmond Barker

A new crack was opened 1 km from the site of the explosion. Visitors have been evacuated from the area as a precaution.

Video: AP

The area around the crater of the lava crater in Iceland has been enriched by another natural sight. Near the original eruption site southwest of Reykjavik, two new ground slits have been opened above Easter, from which the glowing lava is now coming from the Earth’s surface.

This resulted in a lava flow hundreds of meters long by Tuesday, which was as bright in the night dark as the lava field in the Meradalir Valley from which it arose. Several cubic meters of liquid rock flow from new vents every second, geophysicists have reported to the RÚV radio station.

The images showed how the orange sky could be seen over the volcanic region several kilometers away. After dawn, the glow subsided as it continued to steam from the cracks. A local RÚV reporter managed to insert volcanic eruptions into the photo from the car – one of the new cracks in front of it, the old eruption in the Geldingadalir Valley in the rearview mirror.

Eruption in the Krýsuvík Volcanic System: Lava on the side of Fagradalsfjall illuminates the night sky over Bláa Lóni (German Blue Lake).

Photo: Halldor Kolbeins (Getty Images)

According to her, there were only reporters and emergency services in the area on Monday evening. According to the RÚV, about 400 to 500 people were previously in the area before the land was opened again.

