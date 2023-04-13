AEW Rampage #88 taping report dated 04/12/2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (as of 04/14/2023)

All Elite Wrestling “Rampage #88” (Taping: April 12, 2023)

Venue: Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA

First broadcast: April 14, 2023 on TNT

Attendance: About 3,300

Following the latest version of “AEW Dynamite”, a new version of “AEW Rampage” was recorded at the Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA. In the US the show will air on TNT starting at 3:30am German time on Friday night (or after the NBA playoff game). In Germany, the show can be seen for the first time on DMAX from Monday to Tuesday nights (from 11:15 pm German time). The show will then be released for free and in its entirety on YouTube.

1. Competition

IWGP Tag Team Championship

Tag team match

Aussie Open (Mark Davies & Kyle Fletcher) won (c) against Best Buddies (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor).

The new AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dox Harwood & Cash Wheeler) make their way to the ring for an interview with Tony Schiavone. There they explain that he signed a new four-year contract with All Elite Wrestling. However, this will be their last major contract as a wrestler as they will retire when the contract expires.

2. Competition

Eight man tag team match

Mark Briscoe, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett & Satnam Singh beat ‘Man Scout’ Jake Manning & The Spanish Annunciation Project (Luther, Serpentico & Angelico).

3. Competition

Singles match

Daya Valkyrie defeated Emi Sakura.

After the match, Daya is attacked by the Valkyrie Lila Grey, but the Valkyrie successfully fights her way to Valhalla. TBS Champion Jade Cargill then entered the ring and battled Valkyrie until Lila Gray distracted Taya and Jade Cargill in turn finished off Jadet on Valkyrie.

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Jake Hager) hold a promo, but are interrupted by The Agleid (Max Castor & Anthony Bowens).

4. Competition

Singles match

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry defeated Shawn Spears by pin.

Sources: Faithfull, PWInsider

You can talk to many fans about these results here! Click!