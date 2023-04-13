Fans Only: Athlete Wants to Go to Olympics With Bikini Photos

Alexandra Ianculescu The cyclist wants to fund his Olympic dream with fans alone In pursuit of her dream of competing in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Alexandra Ianculescu is taking an unusual route, funding her fan-only exposure. Published April 12, 2023 at 7:20 pm

Thanks to the photos of the only fans, he can now fully focus on the game: Alexandra Ianculescu. Instagram/speed_skater The 31-year-old is a fast skater. IMAGO/CEPix There he once visited his native Romania. ia the 2018 Olympics in South Korea. IMAGO/Ernst Wukits Now Ianculescu wants to be a cyclist for Canada at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Instagram/speed_skater The step “completely changed” her life, according to a single fan account. Instagram/speed_skater

Alexandra Ianculescu is a cyclist competing with Canada at the 2024 Olympics.

To do this, he funds himself with paid images on fans.

In 2018, she represented her country of birth Romania as a speed skater at the Winter Games in South Korea.

As a speed skater, Alexandra Ianculescu stepped up for her native Romania in South Korea in 2018. His Olympic debut. After competing in the Winter Games, the 31-year-old is now aiming to compete as a cyclist at the 2024 Summer Olympics. Especially for this he joined the Dutch cycling team. However, in order to fund his Olympic dream, he takes a special route.

For a fee, Ianculescu only posts pictures of his daily training and personal insights on the fan site. “My bikini photos always get countless likes,” says the Canadian-Romanian dual citizen on her Instagram channel.

Thanks to Full Time Training fans only

Friends and fans suggested monetizing the whole thing on an erotic platform. Ianculescu was initially skeptical about the project’s success, but now says: “After a month, it completely changed my life.”

In the past, he had to juggle three part-time jobs in addition to his training. “Now I can train full-time and travel to places I can only dream of,” says the aspiring athlete. She is no longer interested in criticizing her unusual financial model.

“I care what people think. I realize that their opinions don’t pay my bills,” says Ianculescu. He will continue to run his account on fans only and “make the most of it”. “I love how comfortable I am in my body, and I’ve learned to love myself in a different way.”

First a professional contract, then the Olympics as a goal

It remains to be seen whether the whole thing will pay off for the 31-year-old in sporting terms. As a speed skater, she finished 31st over 500 meters in PyeongChang. This was due to the fact that at that time he was only called up to the team late and did not train for four weeks before the match.

In 2024 he wants to start cycling to his second homeland, Canada. His family immigrated to the country in 2001. Ianculescu plans to compete in the Canadian championships first, get a professional contract as a cyclist in the next few years, and then make a splash offline in Paris.