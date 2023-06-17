Bordeaux A strong earthquake hits western France With a magnitude between 5.3 and 5.8 on the Richter scale, one of the strongest earthquakes to date was recorded in France on Friday evening. Property was damaged and one person was injured. published Jun 17, 2023 at 1:13 am

Environment Minister Christophe Picchut spoke of “one of the strongest earthquakes recorded in mainland France”. France Press agency

An earthquake measuring between 5.3 and 5.8 struck western France on Friday evening.

It was one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded in France.

According to the authorities, property was damaged and one person was slightly injured.

West france from one friday evening An unusually violent earthquake shook. Environment Minister Christophe Piceau spoke of “one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded on the mainland”. earthquake According to official data, his strength was in the range from 5.3 to 5.8. According to residents, tremors were felt from Rennes in the north to Bordeaux in the southwest.

Tours student Leah Frank reported that she was lying in bed reading when she heard the shaking. “I jumped, the whole apartment shook.” The tremors lasted several seconds. “I was so terrified. I live on the third floor. I thought the floor was collapsing.”

According to the authorities, one person was slightly injured, and property was damaged in some places. Electricity was cut off in some places.

With the daily update, you stay up to date on your favorite topics and never miss any more news about current world events.

Receive the most important information directly in your mailbox every day. See also dolomite; Another big rockfall occurred on Marmolada.

(AFP) View comments