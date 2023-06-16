– Boris Johnson has become a columnist The former British Prime Minister rents the Daily Mail tabloid. Once again the conservative politician is breaking the rules.

Always good for a surprise: Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson gets “caught” on camera while jogging in Brightwell-Cum-Sutwell in the county of Oxfordshire. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images/15. June 2023)

Boris Johnson has become a columnist for the Daily Mail, once again breaking the rules for former members of government. In a video released by the tabloid on Friday, the conservative politician said he would write “completely uncensored stuff”. The Daily Mail is one of the newspapers that leans towards the former prime minister.

The 58-year-old is expected to criticize the current Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak. Johnson’s supporters blame him for the exit of the populist politician.

Contrary to what was required, Johnson did not seek the approval of the responsible ACUBA committee for his lucrative new job. This was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Daily Mirror’s board of directors. She said that Cuban President Eric Pickles wanted to ask the previous government for an explanation.

In 2018, after resigning as foreign secretary, Johnson took up a column in The Telegraph newspaper and was alleged to have received £275,000 (currently CHF315,000) a year for it. Even then, he had not received approval from the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (ACOPA).

Johnson resigned from the House of Commons on 9 June. He had earlier learned that a parliamentary committee had accused him of repeatedly lying to the House of Commons in the ‘Partygate’ case over closing ceremonies. The committee wanted to propose suspending Johnson for 90 days – also because he was so critical of the committee members.

The former prime minister disturbs British politics

sda/val

Found an error? Report now.