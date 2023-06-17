Diamond Dart 750: The Austrian supercar trainer finally wants to take off with a third engine

The Diamond Dart 750 has completed its maiden flight. For the new version of the model, the Austrian manufacturer is now relying on a Canadian engine after the Russian and American ones.

It started nine years ago. At that time, Diamond Aircraft announced that it would launch a new tandem civil and military aircraft. The name of the Austrian aircraft manufacturer’s new aircraft family is Dart, which stands for Diamond Aircraft Reconnaissance Trainer.

The first Dart 450 completed its maiden flight in 2016. It was powered by a 500hp Ivchenko Progress AI-450S engine. Shortly thereafter, Diamond replaced the Russian engine with a 550-horsepower GE H75-100 from General Electric and called it the Dart 550. In 2022, the engine was changed again to Pratt & Whitney. Dart 750 was born.

The first half hour flight

On June 12th, the Diamond Dart 750 flew for the first time. “The first flight lasted 30 minutes and included all the basic maneuvers, including performance and handling tests,” says a press release from the Austrians. The single-engine turboprop machine is designed as a civilian aerobatic and training aircraft, but it can also be used as a military reconnaissance aircraft. The contenders are the Pilatus PC-7 and Embraer 312 Tucano.

The trainer is powered by a 750 HP PT6A turboprop engine from Pratt & Whitney Canada. The engine has been produced more than 52,000 times over the past decades. Hence the change to the current engine in 2022. Diamond hopes this will lead to rapid certification.

Approval is expected in 2024

Diamond is based on the Garmin G3000 for its avionics. The Diamond Dart 750 has a length of 10.25 meters and a wingspan of 11.8 metres. The aircraft is made of composite materials and is equipped with ejection seats. It can reach a top speed of 491 kilometers per hour.

The Diamond Dart 750 will also be on display at the Paris Air Show next week (June 19-25). The manufacturer is aiming for approval from the European aviation authority, Easa, next year.