A lot happens on the surface of the sun

On the afternoon of November 23, 2023, conditions were finally good and I was able to test the new camera extensively. The active chromatosphere can be seen very clearly through the activity zones and filaments. The protrusions on the edge of the sun are also very successful. It’s really cool to see what can be seen with Lunt’s 50mm Frontetalon cannon!
Data about the image
|Title
|Goal
|sun
|location
|Thorishaus (BE)
|time
|
23/11/2023 at 12:50 CET
|camera
|Player One Apollo M Mini
|Telescope/lens
|Takahashi FS60-CB with Lunt LS50F-Ha
|Multiple
|Takahashi EM10b
|Exposure time
|200/2000 frame
|Post-processing
|AutoStackart,Impg,PixInsight
