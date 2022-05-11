A long night of science in Kreuzlingen and Constance

Insight into research

“Honorary Doctor” on the smartest night of the year: The Long Night of Science takes place for the first time in Constance and Kreuzlingen On May 14, the sixth long science night will take place in Konstanz and Kreuzlingen – also for the first time on the Thurgau side. Visitors can look forward to a diverse programme.

Thurgau University of Education is participating in the Long Night of Science for the first time. Photo: Kevin Roth

(red) Amazing experiences, enlightening lectures, exciting guided tours and insightful hands-on activities – interested parties can gain insights into research in the cities of Constance and Kreuzlingen in a variety of formats on Saturday 14 May. After a break due to the pandemic, the organizers – Konstanz University of Applied Sciences (HTWG), University of Konstanz, Thurgau University of Education (PHTG) and the cities of Konstanz and Kreuzlingen – are happy to be able to invite you to Long Night of Science once again. The slogan for this year’s event is “Inquire!”. Participation in almost all 180 elements of the program is free of charge. There will be a special program for children and families at all four locations, where young researchers can earn the title of Doctor Emeritus on the Long Night of Science. For the first time, a long night will take place on the German and Swiss sides. The free shuttle bus will enable visitors to travel between Bodenseeforum, HTWG, PHTG and the University of Konstanz.

Opening at Lake Constance Forum

Another premiere: For the first time, the Long Night of Science will open centrally at the Bodenseeforum in Konstanz. Starting at 4 pm, the university administration will discuss the topic “University Sites in Konstanz and Kreuzlingen” with city leaders. How do universities and cities benefit from each other? What are your expectations from each other? ». Participation in the panel discussion: Ole Borchardt, Mayor of Constance, Prof. Katharina Holzinger, Dean of the University of Constance, Prof. Dr. d. Sabina Lecher, Mayor of PHTG Kreuzlingen, Thomas Niederberger, Mayor of Kreuzlingen, and Professor Dr. Sabine Rehn, President of HTWG Konstanz. The discussion will be moderated by Prof. Marcus Romberg, Managing Director of Lake Constance International University. If you want to start Long Night later, you can also follow the discussion from home via live broadcast.