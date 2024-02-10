February 10, 2024

A goldmine of science: Exciting discovery: Amateur researchers have found hundreds of fossils

Faye Stephens February 10, 2024 2 min read

A goldmine of science
Exciting discovery: Amateur researchers found hundreds of fossils


February 9, 2024 at 5:26 pm

Listen to the material

This audio version was created artificially. More information | Send your opinion

In southern France, two amateur paleontologists come across a site containing hundreds of fossils. Scientists are excited about this discovery. Larger excavations are now scheduled to be conducted in the area.

Two fossil hunters have discovered extremely well-preserved fossils about 470 million years old in southern France. Experts were thrilled with nearly 400 fossils during their first visit to the site, according to the Swiss University of Lausanne. It is currently evaluating the site in collaboration with the French National Research Center (CNRS). The analysis is available in the specialized journal.”Nature ecology and evolution“Posted.

Eric Monseret and Sylvie Monseret-Gougeon are amateur paleontologists who have been searching for fossils for many years, the university said. They would have discovered one of the richest and most diverse sites in the world. The place is called Biote de Cabrière and is located in the French province of Hérault. “When we found these amazing fossils, we understood the importance of this discovery and moved from astonishment to excitement,” the university quoted Monseret-Gougeon as saying.

Among the fossils are mussels, arthropods, which include millipedes and shrimp, cnidarians, which include jellyfish and coral, and many species of sponges and algae. Fossilized soft components such as the digestive system and membranes have also been found.

The university said the high biodiversity at the site could indicate that species had retreated to this area from areas with higher temperatures at the time. “The distant past gives us a glimpse into our possible near future,” the university quoted co-author Jonathan Antcliffe as saying. More larger excavations are now scheduled to be conducted in the area.

See also  The science of one eye - the focus of goodness. ACHGUT.COM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

6 symptoms by which you can recognize a tumor

February 10, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Does your burp smell like rotten eggs? 5 reasons that can cause bad odor

February 9, 2024 Faye Stephens
1 min read

Evil Doppelganger: The Physics of the Multiverse

February 9, 2024 Faye Stephens

You may have missed

2 min read

American singer confirms plastic surgery – she did it

February 10, 2024 Ulva Robson
2 min read

A goldmine of science: Exciting discovery: Amateur researchers have found hundreds of fossils

February 10, 2024 Faye Stephens
2 min read

Nordic Skiing – Diggins and Krüger win in Canada – Moch 4th – Sports

February 10, 2024 Eileen Curry
3 min read

An important job for drivers is lost

February 10, 2024 Gilbert Cox