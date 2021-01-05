science

A fresh fountain in Yellowstone will not trigger a major volcanic eruption

Geyser hides underneath Yellowstone National Park He woke up recently. But don’t worry: this doesn’t mean that the massive volcano below the park will soon erupt, according to a new study.

In March 2018, after a nap of 3.5 years, Steamboat Geyser Suddenly it erupted, dispersing steam, mud, sand, and rocks in the air. The sleeper geyser previously erupted 32 times in 2018, breaking the record 48 times in 2019 and 48 again in 2020 (its previous record of 29 explosions was set in 1964), The US Geological Survey reported Monday (January 4).

