90 Plus | James Rodriguez saved an opponent’s life

news | James Rodriguez appears to have saved the life of his opponent, who collapsed on the field last weekend.

James Rodriguez provides first aid

A big shock in the Qatari Premier League. The match between Al Rayyan and Al Wakrah is Osman Coulibaly She collapsed (32) in the field and had a heart attack.

Fortunately for him James Rodriguez (30) The 32-year-old’s head was quickly immobilized so that he could breathe properly. After that, doctors rushed to the player and continued to provide him with medical care. Coulibaly is still under observation, but his condition has stabilized, his wife said on the professional’s Instagram account. The statement said shortly after the incident that he was regaining consciousness “slowly but surely”.

Al-Wakra team doctor Mukhtar Shaaban He later confirmed that the intervention of the stellar player was vital. Without the help of the Colombian, Coulibaly would have died.

The 30-year-old left Everton for Qatar in September. There he scored three goals and provided four more assists in seven matches so far. But his most important measure was certainly the first aid he provided last weekend.

(Photo by Karim Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images)