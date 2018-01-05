The Weston Forum

Weston bonfire is postponed

By Patricia Gay on January 5, 2018 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Due to icy conditions in the weather forecast, the Epiphany Bonfire scheduled for this Saturday, Jan 6 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Weston, has been postponed to Saturday, Jan. 20.

Related story:  Epiphany Bonfire is this Saturday

Related posts:

  1. Emmanuel holds Christmas tree bonfire in Weston
  2. POSTPONED: Epiphany bonfire at Emmanuel Church
  3. Emmanuel Fair is this Saturday in Weston
  4. News Alert: Weston bonfire is rescheduled for today

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Weston 2017 Year in Review
About author
Patricia Gay

Patricia Gay


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress