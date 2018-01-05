Weston bonfire is postponed

Due to icy conditions in the weather forecast, the Epiphany Bonfire scheduled for this Saturday, Jan 6 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Weston, has been postponed to Saturday, Jan. 20.
