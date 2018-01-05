Local group wants Tesla in Connecticut

Some area residents, including Westonite Demetri Spantidos, have started a group hoping to bring Tesla to Connecticut.

The Connecticut Tesla Owners Club is the brainchild of Spantidos, Fairfield resident Phil Levieff, and Westport resident Dawn Henry, each the owner of a Tesla automobile.

The Tesla car company focuses on sustainable energy. It was founded in 2003 by a group of engineers who wanted to prove that people didn’t need to compromise to drive electric — that electric vehicles can be better, faster and more fun to drive than gasoline cars.

In 2008, Tesla launched its Roadster electric vehicle followed by the Model S, a premium all-electric sedan, which was named the best car in its class, combining safety, performance, and efficiency. In 2015, Tesla introduced the Model X sport utility vehicle which holds 5-star safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Last year, Tesla began production on Model 3, a low-priced, high-volume electric vehicle.

Tesla vehicles are produced in Fremont, Calif., and the company famously eschews traditional sales methods by third-party dealerships. But while Teslas are available for sale in some states, they aren’t for sale in Connecticut.

“It’s all politics,” said Leveiff. “Franchise laws and car dealership lobbies are keeping Teslas from being sold in Connecticut and it’s a blow to the state.”

Spantidos believes Connecticut politicians have set lofty goals for the state to become more green and keeping Tesla out of Connecticut is the state’s loss.

“If companies like Tesla don’t come in, these goals will never be met,” said Spantidos. “Connecticut is keeping out the one company that is singlehandedly forcing the world to adopt sustainable energy and electric transportation.”

Spantidos, a Greek immigrant who came to the United States in 1967, has lived in Weston for 16 years.

He has had a Tesla for five years and considers himself an early adopter of the Tesla brand in Connecticut.

“I was the only one in the area driving a Tesla around here for a while but now I see a lot more,” he said. “Weston actually had a few Tesla owners early on; I remember seeing five or six Teslas around town a few years back.”

Levieff agreed with Spantidos and believes keeping Tesla sales out of Connecticut is purely political due to pressure from car dealership lobbyists.

“Lots of area politicians like to say they support green initiatives but they’re supporting the car dealerships,” said Levieff. “They’re the ones stopping green innovation from coming to Connecticut.”

A Westport native, Levieff lived in Boston and New York City for years before moving to Fairfield in 2010. He is a big believer in the goals of Tesla and its founder, Elon Musk.

“I don’t think we’re just following the company blindly. We believe in its mission to educate and run the world on green energy,” he said. “These are pieces of technology that can help change the world.”

Dawn Henry, a Westport resident, has had a Tesla Model X since August 2016.

“I’ve spent the majority of my life in Connecticut, I love living here, and I am proud of our state. I would like Connecticut to be known as a business-friendly place, and one that welcomes not just the old-school industries like finance, but also young, innovative high-tech companies,” said Henry.

She continued, “I think it’s a drag on our state’s brand image to shut the door on innovative companies, like Tesla, simply because they don’t fit the old way of doing things.”

Connecticut Tesla group

Spantidos said the Connecticut Tesla Owners group has about 70 members and is growing rapidly. The group consists of both Tesla owners and people interested in buying a Tesla in the future.

“Most people don’t know that you can’t even buy a Tesla in Connecticut,” said Spantidos. “We want to educate those people so they are aware of the facts.”

The group attends a variety of events in the area to showcase their cars to others. They also host their own quarterly meetups for people interested in Teslas.

One feature of Tesla cars is the ability for them to back up without a driver in the car. Levieff likes to showcase this feature because, he said, most people have never seen a car drive without a driver.

“I can always produce a moment where someone saw a car move by itself for the very first time in their life,” said Levieff. “People don’t forget that. They become very interested in Tesla.”

Levieff often jokes that making the car move on its own is equivalent to using “the force,” like in a Star Wars movie.

“That always has the kids’ attention,” he said.

The group plans to continue working to educate people about Tesla and its mission and endeavor to enact a possible change in Connecticut legislation.

“We’ve been networking with gubernatorial candidates to see who we’d be willing to formally endorse,” said Levieff. “It’s interesting for us to see where each politician stands on Tesla coming to Connecticut.”

For more information on the Connecticut Tesla Owners Club, visit ct-tesla.com or send an email to [email protected].