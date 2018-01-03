Westport-Weston Health district holds various clinics

The following clinics are being held at the Westport-Weston Health District, 180 Bayberry Lane, Westport.

HIV/AIDS Counseling and Testing Clinic. By appointment only. Open to all regardless of age or residence. Anonymous or confidential HIV, STD (chlamydia and gonorrhea) and Hepatitis C testing available. This clinic is free, but a $10 donation is suggested. Call Loren Pace, RN, at 227-9571, ext. 231, to schedule an appointment.

Wellness Clinic for Adults & Children. Mondays, 9 to 10:30 a.m. This walk-in clinic offers blood sugar and free blood pressure screening, monitoring, and counseling. TB testing is available for a small charge. No immunizations will be given during this clinic.

Immunization Clinic. By appointment only. Routine immunizations and boosters are available for adults and children. Fees payable by cash, personal check, or Mastercard/Visa. Call Loren Pace, RN, at 227-9571, ext. 231, to schedule an appointment.

Travelers Clinic. By appointment with the clinic physician. Travelers meet with a WWHD physician to review travel itinerary and receive recommended immunizations and prescriptions. Bring records of previous immunizations. Fees payable by cash, personal check or Visa/Mastercard. Call Melissa Romano at 227-9571, ext. 224, to schedule an appointment.