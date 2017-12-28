Despite outscoring the competition by nine points in the second half, the Weston High boys varsity basketball team lost 59-57 to host Westhill on Monday, Dec. 18.

Weston trailed 18-11 after the first quarter and the deficit grew to as much as nine (28-19) at halftime. The Trojans came out strong in the second half with a 23-point effort in the third quarter and were down by only four going into the final frame.

The visitors also had the upper hand in the time remaining but came up just short.

Jack McStocker led Weston with 15 points, including four three-pointers. Dan Slow scored 13 (three three-pointers) with six rebounds. Christian Watanabe also scored in double figures with 12 (one three-pointer). He also had five assists with seven rebounds.

Justin Mettel scored seven and led Weston under the hoop with 12 rebounds. James Goetz scored six and Luke Davies netted four. Daniel Santa Maria had two.

Sam Lombino led Westhill with 20 points.

Getting off to a slow start offensively, the Trojans lost a 69-43 decision to New Milford at home on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The Trojans were held to single-digit scoring in the first period and trailed 18-5. Things improved for them at both ends of the court in the next frame but they still trailed 27-20 at halftime.

New Milford’s offense regained momentum in the third quarter to outscore the Trojans by 10 (23-13), and the deficit only got larger the rest of the night.

Mettel, with 15, was the only Weston player to score more than 10 points. Watanabe and McStocker (one three-pointer) each netted six. John Jones scored four and Griffin Levi had one three-pointer. Davies had two.

Matt Bernard led the Green Wave with 24, including two three-pointers. Joslan Morales had 14.

Weston, now 0-3, plays in the Plainville Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28.