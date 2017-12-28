The Weston Forum

Girls basketball: Trojans remain unbeaten

By Rocco Valluzzo on December 28, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

In one way the Weston High girls basketball team kept the competition guessing when it hosted Sports and Medical Sciences Academy (SMSA).

The Trojans used a number of defenses on Thursday, Dec. 21. Able to force a number of turnovers, they turned them into points on the scoreboard for a 57-36 win.

Although the Trojans eventually took control in the first quarter, it took a little while for them to find their rhythm. Several scoring opportunities did not pan out but they still led 18-10.

“We actually started the first three minutes slowly,” said Weston head coach Dan Rosen. “We missed a few layups.”

Switching its defense in the second quarter, Weston caused a few problems for SMSA, which often turned over the ball to Weston’s advantage in the form of transition points.

With three seconds left in the half, Grace Toner hit a three-pointer off a set play and the Trojans were up 41-14.

In the second half play was more even as the Trojans made frequent substitutions. Everyone got time on the court.

Katie Orefice led Weston with 14 points, including one three-pointer. Katie Joyce sank 12.

Toner also scored in double digits with 11 and had two three-pointers. Jenn Welsh added six and Kelly Rosemann scored six.

Georgia Burkard scored five and Bridget Angus had two points.

Kennedi Joseph led SMSA with nine points.

Weston, now 4-0, resumes its schedule on Jan. 2 when it hosts Masuk at 7 p.m.

