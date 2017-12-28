Boosted by a number of forfeits by its opponent, the Weston High wrestling team defeated Stratford at home on Wednesday, Dec. 20, for its first victory of the season.

The Trojans started by winning the first five weight groups, four by forfeit. Breon Phifer won by forfeit at 132 pounds and Tony Fontana did likewise at 138 when the Red Devils had no eligible wrestlers.

At 145 points, Jake Cavicchia pinned Jack Carter in 2:35 before the Trojans picked up two more forfeit wins. Tom DiMeglio won at 152 pounds and Luke McNally won at 160.

The Red Devils got their first win at 170 pounds when Bruce Hines pinned Alec McGlone in 5:43. Weston, however, responded with five straight wins.

Cam Fontana pinned Charles Kertesz in 1:11 at 182 pounds and Joe McGuire did the same to Emmanuell Sainville in 4:58 at 195.

Three forfeits then went to Weston, with Charles Gallardo (220), Steve Kolenik (285) and Jack Tunney (106) all getting wins.

For the only time in the match, the Red Devils posted consecutive wins, coming at 113 and 120 pounds. In the former, Sean Meisel pinned Liam Cavicchia in 1:47 and Tanner Mitchell pinned Chris Wilson in 1:24.

The contest ended with Jade Dayton getting the win by forfeit at 126 pounds.

Weston resumes its schedule on Dec. 28 when it visits Harding at 1 p.m.