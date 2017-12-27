The Weston Forum

Boys basketball: Weston 57, Haddam-Killingworth 31

Holding the competition to less than 40 points, the Weston High boys basketball team defeated host Haddam-Killingworth 57-31 on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

Weston took the lead (14-5) in the first quarter and never trailed. When halftime arrived it was a 34-13 game.

The Trojans’ defense kept the hosts in single digits in the third frame as well. Although Haddam-Killingworth matched Weston point for point in the final frame the latter was resting many of its starters by then.

Eight players scored fir Weston. Christian Watanabe led with 19 points, including two three-pointers. Jack McStocker sank 17 with two three-pointers as well.

Luke Davies scored eight and Dan Slow sank six with one three-pointer. Griffin Levi and John Jones each scored four. Evan Levine netted two points.

Matt Willis led Haddam-Killingworth with 14 points.

