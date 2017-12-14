Before the Weston High boys varsity basketball team can set its sights on victory, it must focus on improvement in the 2017-18 season.

Having a relatively untested group, head coach Jamal Gibbs must get his players up to speed at the varsity level. The sooner he can accomplish that, the sooner the Trojans can get a better picture of what to expect.

“We’re just looking to get better every day,” said the first-year head coach. “We’re a young group.”

Formerly an assistant coach at Weston for five years, Gibbs also coached at Norwalk High before coming back to Weston in November. He replaces Sam Moser, who led Weston for one season and to appearances in both the South-West Conference and state Class M tournaments before leaving to coach at Connecticut College.

In terms of numbers, the Trojans should be in good shape. Having made cuts, they will keep close to 30 for the varsity and JV teams.

A few are now switching back and forth between the teams. Gibbs will have a better idea where they will fit in after a few pre-season scrimmages coming up this week.

With respect to experience, however, Weston will be a different team from last year’s. That group finished at 15-9 overall.

Quite a few talented players graduated since then, including former captains Zach Clevenger, Nik Parker and Hamilton Forsythe, all of whom were starting players.

Clevenger (All-SWC honorable mention) was a guard. Parker (All-Patriot Division) was a forward. Forsythe (All-SWC) was also a forward but also played a lot in the middle.

Forwards Rob Waltzman and Andrew Folger and guards Zac Spencer, Chris Hover, Jason Lawrence and Josh Davidoff have also graduated.

A young team this season, Weston has just four seniors. Captain and guard Christian Watanabe is the only returning one with significant varsity experience.

“He can definitely score,” said Gibbs.

Classmates Luke Davies and Griffin Levi, both forwards, have some varsity experience. New to the team is senior Daniel Santa-Maria.

From the junior class Weston has wing players Jack McStocker and Dan Slow.

There are also a handful of sophomores who could see varsity time, including 6’ 7” Aiden Mettel, who will give Weston some presence under the basket. Other sophomores include James Goetz, Jake Jones and Evan Levine.

“The sophomores are very talented,” said Gibbs. “We just have to bring them up to speed.”

Weston opens the season on Saturday when it hosts Jonathan Law in a non-league game at 6 p.m.