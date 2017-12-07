It should not take the Weston High girls varsity basketball team much time to get up to speed for the 2017-18 season.

The Trojans return one of their most experienced teams in recent years. This should give them a leg up on much of the competition in the South-West Conference.

“We have a veteran team coming back,” said Dan Rosen, now in his eighth season as head coach. “We’re really excited. Everyone looks good.”

Numbers are also good for Weston this season. With 23 girls in the program, it will field three teams (varsity, JV, freshman) for the second year in a row.

Besides numbers, the Trojans have some height. According to Rosen, they have a number of players between 5’ 7” and 5’ 9” who can not only shoot but can handle the ball and can play multiple roles.

Starting practice more than a week ago, Weston has several scrimmages lined up against several non-conference opponents before its first official game. It kicks off the season on Monday, Dec. 11, when it hosts Trinity Catholic of Stamford at 5:30 p.m.

While the Trojans accomplished a lot last season, they hope for even bigger and better things this year. Reaching the South-West Conference quarterfinals for the first time since 2011, they also made the state Class M tournament, finishing in the second round.

Finishing with a 15-8 overall record, the Trojans also placed third in the SWC Patriot Division.

Having graduated no one since then, they have a good foundation on which to build. This includes captains Grace Toner, Georgia Burkard and Katie Orefice, all starters last season.

A senior guard/forward, Toner was named to the All-Patriot Division team and averaged 8.5 points per game with seven rebounds. Burkard will be at guard/center, having averaged six rebounds per game and named an All-SWC honorable mention last season.

The Trojans will count on point guard Orefice to put the ball in the basket. An All-SWC selection last year, she averaged 19.7 points per game and on defense had 5.5 steals per game.

Also back is senior Claire DiMarco, who saw time at center last season.

In addition, the Trojans have a strong junior class and return several players with varsity experience. One is Jenn Welsh, a guard/forward who started last season.

“We’re definitely seeing good things from her in practice,” said Rosen.

Also from the junior class is Lindsey Kuzma, a forward. Several sophomores will also see varsity time this season. Kate Joyce was a strong presence for Weston off the bench last season and can play several positions.

“She has really improved,” said Rosen. “She’s playing at a high level in practice.”

Forward Bridget Angus played much time on varsity last season. Rosen expects Kelly Rosemann, who played mostly JV last season, to also see some varsity time, as could Jula Waltzmann.

Weston, however, will not be the only team in the SWC with a fair share of experience. Several of the better teams also did not graduate anyone from last season. But if Weston maximizes its talent it should be right up there with them.

“I think we’re pretty well skilled,” said Rosen. “I’m very enthusiastic about this group.”